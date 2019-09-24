University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials seek proposals from independent energy developers for the investigation of and pursuit of installing a wind or solar energy array at Pioneer Farm.
The developer would hold exclusive rights and would be responsible for obtaining all permits, licenses and connections to the local utility, according to a press release.
The winning proposal will receive a five-year option period commencing upon execution to provide time to study the feasibility of the proposed facility.
An optional site visit will occur at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Pioneer Farm, 29200 College Farm Road.
Proposals are due by Oct. 2.
For more information and to obtain a copy of the request for proposals, visit www.bit.ly/2kEkjaM or call 608-342-7244.