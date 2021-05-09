Food truck ordinance

Peosta City Council members also briefly discussed the city's mobile food truck ordinance during the work session.

Mayor Jim Merten said a few people have been frustrated to find that the ordinance requires annual permits for mobile food vendors, rather than an option for daily permits.

While the issue will be discussed more at the upcoming council meeting, several council members expressed satisfaction with the current ordinance. Since businesses from outside of Peosta don't pay the same level of taxes to the city, having mobile food vendors pay for a permit makes things fair.

"(Out-of-town businesses) don't have an investment in the community," Council Member John Kraft said. "That's the problem we have."