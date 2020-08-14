McGREGOR, Iowa — The Mar-Mac Police Department is investigating a vehicle found submerged in the Mississippi River Thursday morning.
Police found a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in the water at the City of Marquette’s boat landing beneath the Marquette-Joliet Bridge. The unoccupied vehicle was completely submerged about 50 feet from the shoreline.
With assistance from a local diver and Tegeler Wrecker & Crane from Dyersville, Iowa, the vehicle, with boat and trailer still attached, was hauled to the surface. The incident remains under investigation.