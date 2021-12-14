A band that has sold more than 40 million albums will perform next year in Dubuque.

REO Speedwagon will appear on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Five Flags Center, according to a press release from the venue.

Tickets start at $37.50, plus taxes and fees, and will be available on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Five Flags Center box office and TicketMaster.com.

Formed in 1967 and fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has released 13 Top 40 hits, including “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

