8 p.m. Actor, comedian and former member of The Grass Roots, Creed Bratton brings his wide array of talents to Dubuque. Must be 21 and older to enter. Admission: $25 to $35 plus fees. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3lzGhev. More information: moonbarrocks.com.
Travis Denning
Saturday, Q Casino showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
8 p.m. The country singer-songwriter has more than 398 million streams worldwide. His debut EP, “Beer’s Better Cold,” debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Admission: $19, plus fees. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3TTC9Tr. More information: qcasinoandhotel.com.
”The Pirates of Penzance” at Heritage Center
Sunday, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque
3 p.m. The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, the country’s pre-eminent professional repertory ensemble of the duo’s works, will perform the classic comic operetta as part of the university’s performing arts series. Admission: $24-$45 for the public; $19-$40 for UD faculty and staff, UD alumni, parents of current UD students, military and veterans and groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $19-$40. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and 90 minutes prior to events at Farber Box Office at Heritage Center or online at dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Ben Folds at Five Flags Center
Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. An evening of music from award-winning musician, composer, author, actor, photographer and arts activist Ben Folds. Admission: $60-$154, plus fees. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3JIdlJh. More information: fiveflagscenter.com.
