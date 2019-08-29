A Democratic presidential candidate will make her first visit to Dubuque next week.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, will participate in Dubuque’s Labor Day parade at 9:30 am. Monday, Sept. 2. She then will host a meet-and-greet-event at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., No. 105.
Gabbard, who is a major in the Army National Guard, was elected to the House in 2012.
She is among a field of more than 20 Democrats hoping to secure the party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.