Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. – A local hospital will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits at a drive-thru event this weekend.
Grant Regional Health Center will distribute the kits beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or while supplies last, Saturday, Jan. 29, outside the hospital’s main entrance, 507 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
One kit will be provided for each person.
Visit https://bit.ly/3GZCa0C for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.