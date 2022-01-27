LANCASTER, Wis. – A local hospital will distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits at a drive-thru event this weekend.

Grant Regional Health Center will distribute the kits beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or while supplies last, Saturday, Jan. 29, outside the hospital’s main entrance, 507 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.

One kit will be provided for each person.

Visit https://bit.ly/3GZCa0C for more information.

