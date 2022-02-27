With three German shepherds of her own, Lauren Egan knows the hassle of trying to bathe dirty dogs.
She could only imagine the messes that law enforcement K-9s get into.
Egan recently raised $4,600 and purchased a stainless steel dog bath and accessories for the Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department K-9 units.
“Bathing my own dogs is a literal job, so I knew that it was probably not easy for them,” Egan said. “I decided that I wanted to help.”
Egan long has had a passion for dogs. She described growing up with two springer spaniels and falling in love with the relationships she has formed with dogs.
“I love the bond that can be created with a human and an animal,” Egan said. “There can be a common sense of understanding. They are just as happy to do work or do tricks for you.”
Egan initially went to college with the intention of entering law enforcement, though she ultimately chose to work in juvenile court services. When she interned with the Dubuque Police Department, her favorite day was the one spent with the department’s K-9 handler.
Knowing the struggles that come with bathing large dogs, she decided to start a fundraiser for the bath tub earlier this year.
Egan mostly raised the money by seeking donations in person and on social media. It didn’t take long to garner significant interest from residents.
“A culmination of people cared so much to donate this money,” she said. “It was just awesome to see.”
With the funds raised, Egan purchased the bath tub, bath accessories, a shower head, shampoos and dog toys and paid for the bath’s installation at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.
The Dubuque Police Department’s K-9 unit currently consists of three dogs, while Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department’s unit includes four dogs.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said dogs on duty often end their shifts in a messy state, requiring handlers to wash them. Kennedy described bathing the dogs as a hassle prior to the donation of the bath.
“The dogs don’t want to get a bath, and it always leaves behind hair and dirt,” he said. “This new unit (bath tub) makes things much easier.”
Kennedy said the bath allows dogs to be harnessed easily and contains all of the excess fur and residue, resulting in a much more efficient bathing process.
Kennedy described Egan’s efforts as exemplary and thanked her for her contribution.
“It’s one of those things where you wonder how you went so long without it,” he said. “All the things she did were above and beyond what anyone would expect.”
While Egan doesn’t have any concrete plans, she said her love for dogs likely means this won’t be her last fundraiser for local K-9 units.
“I want to help out in whatever way I can,” she said.