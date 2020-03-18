EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Voters in East Dubuque on Tuesday weighed in on a pair of high-profile ballot questions that could have significant impacts on issues in the city.
Residents of the Jo Daviess County community again rejected the East Dubuque school district’s request for a multi-million dollar bond issuance to fund a major building project. They also soundly voiced their opposition to a suggestion that the community’s bar closing times be scaled back.
BOND MEASURE
Voters in the East Dubuque public school district were asked to allow the educational leaders to issue up to $10.5 million in bonds for the construction of a new elementary school addition. The measure was rejected by a 788 to 627 vote.
This was the second attempt by the school district to obtain funding for the construction of an elementary school addition to the existing high school, creating a one-campus district.
The total cost of the project was estimated to be about $16 million. The district would have covered the balance with school reserve funds and grants.
Voters in 2019 rejected a $12 million bond measure for a similar project. Just 44% of ballots cast were in favor.
School officials have argued that the current elementary school is outdated and requires millions of dollars in repairs and renovations in order to meet modern state standards.
Superintendent TJ Potts previously told the TH that the school building is outdated and that building new is more cost-effective. Along with the construction of a new elementary addition, several additions and renovations would have been made to the high school building.
BAR CLOSING TIMES
Voters in East Dubuque also were asked whether local bars should begin closing at 2 a.m. to coincide with last-call times in nearby Iowa and Wisconsin. They soundly voiced their opposition to the proposal, voting 328 against to 160 in favor.
Currently, the city’s Class C liquor license allows four businesses in town to remain open until 3:30 a.m.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand had the non-binding measure put on the ballot after he argued that the 3:30 a.m. closing times were responsible for an increase in violent crime downtown, and gave the city a negative public image.
Downtown bar owners have expressed their opposition, and have argued the move would have an adverse impact on the bars and the community as a whole.