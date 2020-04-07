Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Microloan for startups
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve $100,000 in seed funding to East Central Intergovernmental Association for the development and administration of a “microloan program” to assist startups and downtown businesses adversely affected by lengthy city construction projects.
Background: Dubuque small businesses or startups could receive loans of $2,500 to $25,000 for local projects.
The program also will aid businesses negatively impacted by extensive city infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of Central Avenue.
What’s next: Qualifying businesses within the city will be eligible to receive loans at the current five-year U.S. Treasury rate, plus an additional 0.25%, according to city documents. They would be amortized over a 60-month period, and monthly payments would be deferred for three to six months, depending on the project.
Duluth Trading development agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to amend a development agreement with Duluth Trading Co. and Hodge Co. to facilitate plans by Duluth Trading to relocate to a new Hodge Co. facility at 5955 Chavenelle Road later this year. The move would allow the company to add to its workforce and install $6 million in new equipment by Sept. 30.
Background: The development agreement stipulates, in part, that Duluth Trading Co. would receive 10 years of tax-increment-financing rebates. In return, there must be $15 million in facility improvements — the sum total of building costs and equipment installation — as well as the retention of 12 full-time jobs. The city will also sell 0.77 acres of land to Hodge Co. to facilitate Duluth’s expansion needs.
What’s next: Construction of the new $9 million facility at 5955 Chavenelle Road began in late 2019, and Hodge Co. officials anticipate it will be ready for occupancy in early July.
Jackson Street reconstruction
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans, the form of contract and estimated cost to reconstruct Jackson Street from East 11th to 12th streets.
Background: The estimated $376,000 project would replace pavement and sidewalks, rebuild storm sewer and install decorative lighting along Jackson Street to match previous street improvements made in the Millwork District.
About 14% of project funding will come from assessments charged to two abutting commercial properties, the Marriott Townplace hotel, 1151 Washington St., and the former Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. building across the street. The estimated average assessment for the project is about $26,000.
What’s next: City officials anticipate awarding a construction contract later this month, with work expected to be completed in mid-July.