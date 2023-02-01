Walter Rehmke, 9, spread a layer of white frosting on a heart-shaped sugar cookie in the cafeteria of Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque on Tuesday, then liberally added sprinkles and used a spoon to plop pink frosting on the top.
“Is this enough for one cookie?” the third-grader asked, as his classmate Bryce Burleson giggled.
The cookie-decorating activity was one of many “mini courses” in which Resurrection students could participate Tuesday as part of the school’s celebration of National Catholic Schools Week.
“Catholic Schools Week gives us a chance to focus on why we’re different and the unique aspects of being a Catholic school,” said Doug Varley, associate principal and dean of students at Wahlert Catholic High School. “We try to focus on how we’re part of our national Catholic community … but also part of our local community, and we celebrate our students, teachers and families.”
Chance to connect
At the other end of the table from Walter and Bryce, Brynn Kloft, 9, placed her cookies in a bag to take home.
She said her favorite part of Catholic Schools Week was “hanging out with friends,” and she was looking forward to her next mini course, where she would make a beaded bracelet in honor of St. Therese.
“Every time you do a good deed, you put a bead on the other side of your bracelet,” she said.
Many of the mini courses were taught by community members, including officers from Dubuque Police Department, who showed a group of four students how to find fingerprints on objects such as Styrofoam cups and glass slides.
“I feel like I kind of see one, but it’s hard,” said Meredith Fitzgerald, 9, as she carefully brushed fingerprint dust onto an empty pop bottle. “Whoever likes drinking Mountain Dew, it’s hard to find their fingerprints.”
Students across Holy Family are celebrating this week with a variety of events, including service projects at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and a family lunch at St. Columbkille Elementary School.
“We’re celebrating being able to do things together,” said Resurrection reading and math support teacher Dawn Brosius. “After all the hard work (the students) put in, it’s a chance to let loose and do something that connects all our students across grades.”
Recent growth
According to National Catholic Education Association, Catholic school enrollment across the U.S. increased by 3.8% from the 2020-2021 school year to the 2021-2022 school year. That marked the first increase in two decades, though national Catholic school enrollment was still 2.8% lower than the 2019-2020 school year.
Those trends were mirrored at Holy Family in fall 2022, where pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment was down 4.8% over five years prior. However, this school year’s total figure — 1,793 — was an increase of 2.5% from last year, the first time since the Holy Family system formed in 2001 that it saw an enrollment increase.
“We’re very solid with our enrollment, and we feel good about that, because it promises a real strong Catholic education presence here in Dubuque,” Varley said. “It’s always had a real strong presence, and we want to keep it that way, (because) there’s a real need for it as an option for people.”
Marquette Catholic Schools in Bellevue also has seen recent growth, with preschool through fifth-grade enrollment climbing by 51.5% since 2015, according to Principal Geoffrey Kaiser. Marquette’s pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment also was up slightly from the fall of 2017 to the fall of 2022.
Students at Marquette are celebrating Catholic Schools Week with activities such as art projects, a religion bee and a planned screening of “The Lion King,” paired with a message about how the film connects with Biblical stories.
Challenges and opportunities
Kaiser said some of the key challenges facing Catholic schools such as Marquette include recruiting and retaining teachers and prioritizing fiscal responsibility.
“We’ve always been able to maintain a budget, but there’s a lot of people that help us in supporting that, so the efforts to share our story as a Catholic school are always prevalent as we continue with fundraising and parish support,” he said. “To support all those that work in the school but also keep tuition affordable … is a careful balancing act.”
Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law the Students First Act, which will give students education savings accounts with an amount equal to the per-pupil funds allocated by the state each year that can be used to pay for tuition and other expenses at a state-accredited private school.
Students will be able to use those funds to move from a public school to a private one. Current private school students can qualify for education savings accounts in the first year of the program if their families meet income requirements, with funding available to every Iowa family by the third year.
Varley said the new law will give more people access to Catholic education and the opportunities Catholic Schools Week celebrates, but it is not a focus of Holy Family’s activities this week.
Instead, the system will prioritize celebrating its traditions and the faith that unites them.
“The challenges we face in the Catholic schools are the same challenges faced by our public school counterparts,” he said. “Where we have perhaps an advantage in dealing with that challenge is we have the common focus and value system of our faith as a guidepost through everything.”
