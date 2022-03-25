A Dubuque County deputy treasurer this week filed to run for the office’s top seat.
Angela Steffens is running as a Democrat. The treasurer’s seat is among the Dubuque County offices that will be on ballots in the June 7 primary election and the general election on Nov. 8.
“I’m just excited about the opportunity to get to run and experience this,” she said. “We have a wonderful, hardworking staff here, and it would be great to continue working with them.”
Steffens was the second candidate to file to run for the position. Commercial banker Michael Clasen, of Dyersville, filed to run as a Republican earlier this month. On Thursday afternoon, the Telegraph Herald learned that Laura McCarthy-Kohn, a Dubuque Democrat, also filed to run for the position. A story on her will appear in Saturday’s edition.
Longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of 2021, and the county Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to serve in the role through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned after being arrested in February on a prostitution charge.
Earlier this month, county supervisors unanimously appointed Denise Dolan, who was the longtime county auditor before retiring at the end of 2020, to serve as treasurer until a new one is elected. She does not intend to run for the seat.
Steffens said this is her first time running for an elected position, but she felt it was a good time to run due to her familiarity with the office.
“I feel I have a strong work ethic, and I communicate well with the public and staff,” she said. “Our staff here is a very hardworking staff, and it would be my plan as treasurer to work alongside of them.”
Steffens has worked for Dubuque County for nearly 18 years. The first 11 years of her career were spent in the treasurer’s office before she moved to the zoning department. She rejoined the treasurer’s office in February.
“I came back because I really enjoy the work,” she said. “I’m actually really interested in the balancing and the finances.”
Steffens said she feels the workflow in the treasurer’s office currently functions well, and she plans to keep things running smoothly if elected. She added that she would address any county residents’ needs as they arise.
“Since I’m already in the office and know the workflow, I feel like I would be a good asset to jump right in,” she said.