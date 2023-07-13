Teresa Weinschenk
Buy Now

New Bellevue City Administrator Teresa Weinschenk began her duties with the city in June.

 Dave Kettering

BELLEVUE, Iowa — As she steps into her role of Bellevue’s city administrator, Teresa Weinschenk has one clear goal: maintain the progress and forward momentum she’s already observed in the city.

“The community, mayor and council have future goals planned out, and my job will be to keep striving to meet (those) goals,” she said.

Recommended for you