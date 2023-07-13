BELLEVUE, Iowa — As she steps into her role of Bellevue’s city administrator, Teresa Weinschenk has one clear goal: maintain the progress and forward momentum she’s already observed in the city.
“The community, mayor and council have future goals planned out, and my job will be to keep striving to meet (those) goals,” she said.
In April, Weinschenk was unanimously approved by City Council members as city administrator, treasurer and clerk. She began work with the city in June, overlapping for about a month with outgoing City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, who resigned at the end of June to become school board secretary for Bellevue Community School District.
Weinschenk, 61, worked for two decades in executive management for a software development company and then was city administrator for West Union, Iowa, for three years. She then worked for technology solutions company Sedgwick for a year before taking on the role of Preston city administrator, which she held for almost four years.
She feels her varied experiences in management and customer service will help her as she takes the reins in Bellevue.
“Every city is different and has a different way of doing business,” she said. “I feel that I have the experience of not only managing employees and working with my employees but also reporting to a board of directors, so I’m used to that style of management.”
One of Weinschenk’s first key tasks as city administrator involved wrapping up reporting for the end of the city’s fiscal year on June 30.
Now, she is turning her attention to learning more about the city’s ongoing projects, including infrastructure updates, street repairs and the planning process for a new park to be developed in a subdivision north of Bellevue. Area resident Delbert Jackson has pledged to provide funding for the park, to be named JJ’s Memorial Park after his late wife, Janice Jackson.
Weinschenk said she feels Bellevue has developed a good reputation as a tourist destination and that the local business community is strong. Last year, the city adopted a new comprehensive plan after more than 40 years, and she said that document will be vital in maintaining the city’s forward progress.
“It’s exciting (to see) the businesses that are in town and the way Bellevue’s been able to retain and attract new businesses,” she said, later adding, “I feel honored to be able to be a part of a thriving community.”
Mayor Roger Michels said Weinschenk’s civic experience, especially with taxes, grant writing and budgeting, helped her stand out during the selection process.
“We’ve all been very impressed with her work so far,” he said. “She had a lot of experience, and she’s been doing a really good job stepping in. I think she’s going to be a good fit for the city.”