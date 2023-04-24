Police said a third man has been arrested for his role in a large disturbance in Dubuque earlier this month, during which shots were fired.
Devonte WB Ellison Sr., 28, no permanent address, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 60 block of Main Street on a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging participation in a riot.
The riot charge stems from an April 9 incident, and Ellison is the third person arrested in connection with the disturbance.
Recommended for you
Romell M. Scott, 37, of Dubuque, was arrested last week on a charge of participation in a riot.
Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, dominion/control of a firearm by a felon, participation in a riot, assault while participating in a felony, carrying weapons and driving while barred in connection with the same incident.
Court documents state that police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:45 p.m. April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Arriving officers found three spent 9mm shell casings in the rear parking lot of Knicker's Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Investigators used City of Dubuque traffic camera footage to determine that Ellison, Brantley and Scott were among a group of people who approached another group of people gathered on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Central Avenue, where a physical fight broke out, documents state.
Footage then shows individuals ducking and running for cover and a person, later identified as Brantley, raising a handgun and firing at least one round toward Central Avenue, documents state.
A warrant for Ellison's arrest was filed April 17.