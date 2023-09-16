As the first “edgers” stepped off the top of the MidWestOne Bank building on Friday in Dubuque, a crowd of onlookers cheered from the safety of the ground below.
Before making her descent, Bobbie Jost, marketing director at Kennedy Mall, said she was avoiding looking up at the 142-foot-tall building.
“I’m not nervous yet. I will be once I get up there,” Jost said. “I know my stomach is going to drop.”
Jost was one of 76 participants who rappelled off of the MidWestOne Bank building, 895 Main St., as part of the Over The Edge event hosted by United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States on Friday.
Participants raised a minimum of $1,200 to make the trip down the side of the bank building and this year had raised more than $140,000 near the end of the day.
That exceeded the goal of $100,000 and makes this year the most successful yet, said Danielle Leibfried, president of the local United Way. Last year, the event raised about $128,000.
This marks the fifth year of the event, which Leibfried said has exploded in popularity since its inception.
Gathered below the towering building, food trucks, music, friends, family and colleagues warmly welcomed the participants as they rappelled down two at a time.
Once Jost made it to the ground, she was shaky but excited.
“I’ll definitely do it again,” Jost said.
Jost made her first descent this year after watching her father, John Jost, rappel in past years. When the opportunity came up for her to participate, she jumped on the chance and made record time in collecting her funds. In the span of a few hours, she raised $1,500 in one night during an event at Fat Tuesdays.
Others were not so eager to step off the top of a building, and Tom Sullivan, executive director of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, still is working up the courage to make the descent.
In the meantime, Sullivan happily supported Nicholas Jones, director of food services at the local Boys & Girls Club, who rappelled down for the second year.
Sullivan said the local United Way is a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, and he wanted to return the favor.
“United Way is a huge supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, especially our meal program and healthy habits (program) where we serve a lot of kids in need in the community,” Sullivan said. “And we are glad to do that, and we’re glad to support United Way who helps us with that program.”
As an experienced participant, Jones sailed down the side of the building with ease and said he wasn’t nervous at all this year.
Once back on the ground, Jones said he likes to give back to the local United Way because of the funding it provides to the Boys & Girls Club.
“Once you get halfway, you’re like, ‘OK, now it’s time to get down,’” Jones said. “Now it’s time to get some good food and enjoy your time with your co-workers and your friends.”
Michaela Dohleman, a data analyst technology advocate for Iowa Legal Aid, said after her descent that it felt good to be back on the ground, but the experience wasn’t as stressful as she anticipated.
She said the team helping participants step off the edge was helpful and supportive and explained the process in such detail that Dohleman felt at ease as she took off down the building.
“Every year (we) try and support United Way because they support us,” Dohleman said.
Casey Smith, program manager in Dubuque for Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, was not as excited for her descent. Smith is scared of heights and was terrified to rappel down for the first time, but once her feet were planted on the ground, she said it was awesome and she would do it again.
“I told my 4-year-old that Mommy can do tough things, so that’s what we did today,” Smith said.
Leibfried said the event is great for the local United Way but is also a good way for area businesses and nonprofits to engage their employees in team-building activities to raise the funds.
“They’re working together to go over the edge, conquering maybe a fear or just tackling some adventure together,” Leibfried said. “And it really is helping their organizations strengthen themselves as well as our community.”
All the funds raised go to the local United Way’s community impact fund, which helps 55,000 people annually, Leibfried said. United Way supports 33 local nonprofits that collectively tackle the issue of poverty through specific avenues such as homelessness, brain health and food scarcity.
“It’s so exciting for our community. Not just United Way and the 55,000 people’s lives that it impacts every year, but really it’s exciting for our entire community,” Leibfried said.