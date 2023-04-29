Flooding along the Mississippi River is expected to crest in Dubuque by midday, though it will be a few weeks before the water falls to normal levels.
Matt Wilson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said Friday afternoon that the crest was expected to arrive late this morning or early this afternoon.
The crest is expected to be 23 feet at Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque and 21.9 feet at Bellevue’s Lock and Dam No. 12, though the Bellevue crest is not expected to hit until late afternoon or early evening.
The crest projection at both locations could be the third-highest on record, topped only by the floods of 1965 and 2001.
Wilson said the river should begin to fall soon after it crests, though it will take some time to recede to non-flooding levels. He estimated that the river should fall within or below minor flooding stages between May 12 and May 17.
“It’s going to feel like it’s a slow recession because it’s just going to slowly seep away, but that’s how (the flood) came along, too,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be like you’re watching the same video in reverse.”
The City of Dubuque on Friday announced the A.Y. McDonald Park Boat Ramp will be closed “until floodwaters recede to a safer level.” Until the water recedes, residents are reminded to remain cautious around the river and follow all traffic detours.
