LANCASTER, Wis. — One incumbent and one newcomer were victorious in the lone contested Lancaster Common Council race in the spring election.
In adherence with a court order, results from last Tuesday's election could not be released until after 4 p.m. today.
Incumbent Stuart Harper, with 440 votes, and newcomer Matt Pennekamp, with 453, were the top two vote-getters for two at-large seats on the council. A third candidate, Terry Meyer, received 196 votes.
Harper was appointed in September to the seat vacated by former Council Member Angie Gruetzmacher, who moved outside the city.
The second at-large incumbent, Rose Oliveto, ran unopposed for the council's District 3 seat and received 148 votes. The current District 3 council member, Peter Hoffman, did not run for re-election.
Meanwhile, Mayor David Varnam, who ran for re-election unopposed, garnered 668 votes.
Incumbent Brett Rollins, who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat, received 132 votes.