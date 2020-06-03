GUTTENBERG, Iowa — The City of Guttenberg tentatively plans to open its municipal pool for adult lap swimming on Monday, June 15.
There will be a limit of 15 patrons at a time to allow for proper social distancing, according to a press release.
Swimming lessons for the first session will take place from June 18 to July 1.
Pool hours will be restricted for adult laps and swimming lessons. The hours of operations might change for July if restrictions on pools are lifted.
For more information, visit cityofguttenberg.com or call Guttenberg City Hall at 563-252-1161.