For one local, behind-the-scenes group of women, a meeting is held every three months at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club. Their mission is to share their prosperity. They are oriented to service with a quarterly gift to nonprofit groups. They are the 100 Women Who Care. It is their interest in this community they love that motivates them, they say.
Given a free space at the club to discuss the nonprofits they will help, the women review three possible candidate groups, then vote on one. Anyone can submit a possible organization to help with a piece of paper in a fish bowl. Their first donation was approximately $15,000 placed in the hands of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The founding member of this Dubuque group is Carolyn Gantz. She speaks with a stream of consciousness when reviewing its mission. And it is the moral obligation that Gantz emphasizes.
She says they have no use for a formalized process of regulation and rule, nor the rigidity associated with formal groups.
“We don’t have anything to restrict us,” Gantz said. They forgo Robert’s Rules of Order; neither are they incorporated, have a bank account nor an officer to direct their meetings.
Since beginning seven years ago, they have given $500,000 to help those in need.
A rebellious spirit appears in Gantz’ conversation, a disregard for obstacle, or for pats on the back or plaudits. A loud determination to help colors her dialogue.
Opening Doors, the Rescue Mission, Saint Mark’s, the Bell Tower, the Humane Society and Albrecht Acres are among the nonprofit organizations that have received money through 100 Women Who Care.
The funds have weight and impact and epitomize giving without reward. There is no bragging, no comparison to others and no false pride. The group works methodically and without flattery or fanfare.
The women meet every three months, sometimes as many as 50 attend, and each writes a check for the benefit of others who are not as privileged as they.
Judy Wolf is active with the 100 Women Who Care. “To me, it’s another sign of Dubuque as the supportive community that it is,” she said.
A life philosophy emerges.
“Our duty, whether we accept it or not, is to share the love.”
More than half of the women who began seven years ago are still actively sharing, prescient in their understanding, happy to help. A theme arises in conversation that carries the group truth.
Wolf conveyed that this is a unique opportunity to make an immediate impact in the community. It is a selfless giving that matters. The work is not about parades or whistles. They do not look for reward.
They understand there are impoverished people who need help.
Gantz echoed a part of a biblical theme as she described the lesson about those to whom much is given.
In Luke12:48: “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required; and to whom they entrusted much, of him they will ask all the more.”
Members of the group hope others will join. The issue is sharing. The matter is that many people are in need. “There but for the grace of God ...”