ELIZABETH, Ill. — Local artist and sculptor David Seagraves has a simple philosophy for his sculptures: The bigger, the better.
“Then, it’s easier to notice,” he said, with a laugh.
At 16 feet high, one of his upcoming creations will certainly be hard to miss.
Seagraves, of Elizabeth, recently received a commission from the Illinois State Fairgrounds to create a new statue to be displayed on the fairgrounds in Springfield.
The commission is sponsored by the Art-in-Architecture program through the Illinois Capital Development Board. Through the program, the state reserves one-half of 1% of the cost of state-funded building and renovation projects to purchase public art for that project or site.
Seagraves applied for the commission earlier this year and was notified in May that he was one of three finalists. He gave a virtual presentation of his design, complete with a clay model, on June 11, and was notified within several days that he had received the commission.
His winning design features a 16-foot-tall ribbon with the image of a young girl and her horse. Seagraves said he drew inspiration from visiting the site where the sculpture will sit — the Coliseum, an amphitheater that is located on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and used mainly for horse shows.
“If you don’t visit the site, you’re at a disadvantage,” he said. “Everything was about horses there. It was all these stables and exercising places for horses.”
Under the terms of the commission, Seagraves has three years to complete the sculpture, but he said he anticipates the work will be finished in one year.
The bulk of his labor will go into creating the mold and bronze casting for the 64-inch-diameter circles at the top of the ribbon, which will fit within a steel framework.
“People like (bronze) because it lasts forever,” he said. “And it’s not as heavy as stone, and stone’s brittle and breaks easily.”
Seagraves has had experience with both bronze and stone, as well as woodcarving, in his public sculpting career. After completing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in studio art, he worked in cabinet-making and design before progressing to sculpting for churches and other public institutions.
“When I was a little kid, I always remembered big sculptures; they’re stuck in my memory,” he said. “It personalizes buildings and spaces, so I like to provide that — something people can relate to.”
In addition to his public work, Seagraves recently began teaching sculpture classes at Artists & Artisans gallery in Elizabeth.
Artists & Artisans co-owner Linda Ganster described Seagraves as “incredibly talented.” She said she was proud, but not surprised, when his design won him the commission.
“I was a young girl with a horse at one time, and I think the emotion and the growth in that sculpture is ... particularly captivating,” she said. “In this time that we find ourselves in right now, it’s a capture of a feel-good story in sculpture.”