MANCHESTER, Iowa — With bounce houses, fun and games, food and prizes, a Back the Blue event at Tirrill Park in Manchester will offer support for law enforcement personnel by giving attendees the chance to meet their local officers.
The Back the Blue event is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. today. Sponsored by the Delaware County Pay It Forward committee, the event aims to remind people that law enforcement is there to help those who need it and is a local version of National Night Out. The event is free and open to the public.
The event was put together after a shooting at a Coggon convenience store June 20 wounded Linn County Sheriff’s Department Deputy William Halverson. Pay it Forward committee members Mindi Jackson and Missy McIntyre said funds raised from a dunk tank at the park will go to Halverson.
Jackson said Back the Blue is a way to break down the stigma that law enforcement only arrests people or issues tickets.
“The morning of the Coggon shooting, I was driving into town, and my son made a comment, ‘Oh no, Mom, you passed a cop,’ then turned to look at the cop,” she said. “He said they could pull me over and give me a ticket or put me in jail. I explained to him that isn’t how it works, but I realized I had made the stigma by slamming on my brakes when I see a police car, looking in my rear-view mirror or telling kids if they steal something, they are going to jail.”
McIntyre said the event has received a positive response from local law enforcement officials.