Person Who Makes a Difference
Buy Now

Ken Kiss fills a bird feeder at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque on Friday.

 JESSICA REILLY

Every week, Ken Kiss has a lot of hungry mouths to feed.

The 69-year-old retiree will regularly make his way to Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, trek through the park and fill the seven bird feeders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.