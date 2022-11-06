Every week, Ken Kiss has a lot of hungry mouths to feed.
The 69-year-old retiree will regularly make his way to Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, trek through the park and fill the seven bird feeders.
In addition to feeding them, Kiss makes sure the birds are properly housed. He maintains 33 birdhouses at the state recreation area by performing basic repairs and evicting any unwanted invasive species.
Last month, Friends of the Mines of Spain named Kiss its volunteer of the year, and though he is grateful for the award, he insists that he benefits from feeding the birds as much as they do.
“I like to go hiking out there and to see the birds,” he said. “When you go out on a hike, they’re usually the only animal that you are going to see.”
Kiss took on the job of tending to the bird feeders and birdhouses about four years ago, shortly after retiring. On most mornings, Kiss spends his time hiking in Mines of Spain. While he always appreciated the feathered creatures, he didn’t gain a true fascination for them until he had a fateful encounter with a great horned owl at Horseshoe Bluff.
“I heard this screeching sound I didn’t recognize,” Kiss said. “It took me by surprise and really got me interested in owls.”
Since then, Kiss has devoted his time to ensuring that the bird population at Mines of Spain is well-tended to, refilling bird feeders every four or five days, providing upkeep for the birdhouses and monitoring the progress of various nests.
This summer, he constructed eight new birdhouses to replace worn-down ones.
Kiss also works to share his passion for birds with the community. For the past year, he has served as president of Dubuque Audubon Society, which hosts educational events on local bird species. The organization also works to restore bird habitat in the area.
“We’re always trying to teach the public more about birds and birding,” Kiss said. “We have educational programs for adults and young adults usually about once a month.”
Jason Denlinger, naturalist at Mines of Spain, said Kiss has been a devoted volunteer there for several years, helping to keep the park in top shape.
“He is a very humble guy who wants to help out whenever he is needed,” Denlinger said. “He is very kind-hearted.”
Kiss said he enjoys being able to interact with birds, but he also continues to do the work to keep Mines of Spain as pleasant and alive for its guests as possible. He wants to make sure everyone else can see what makes it such a special place in his eyes.
“I think it’s a really wonderful place,” he said.
