DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Young men from coast to coast answered the call to serve their country in World War II, but none could be certain of making it home.
For a young Lawrence Kruse and his family, things were no different.
Lawrence was born in Petersburg on Jan. 19, 1916. His family later moved to Dyersville.
He graduated from Xavier High in 1934 as an honor student. He captained the basketball team and also played football and softball, where he was given the nicknames “Moose” and “Larry.” He was named to the all-state team and as the “outstanding player of the archdiocesan tournament.”
He then attended Loras College, where he again graduated with the “highest honors” in 1938 and captained the basketball and football teams.
Lawrence enlisted in the Marine Corps, graduating from Marine Officer’s Training School in Quantico, Va., as a second lieutenant on Dec. 15, 1942. The following July, he was sent to the Pacific Theater and promoted to first lieutenant.
It wouldn’t take long for him to see the brutal fighting firsthand. A member of the famous Second Division of the Marine Corps, Kruse was one of the first off the boat at the Battle of Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands, one of the bloodiest battles of the Pacific Theater, during which nearly 6,400 American and Japanese died.
From Nov. 20 to 23, 1943, Kruse was in the assault unit during the invasion of that island. With the area being covered in coral and an unexpected low tide, many of the landing boats became stuck, forcing Marines to make a surprise landing.
In a letter published in the newspaper, Kruse recounted what he and his men experienced during the bloodshed.
“Danger is a mild term to try and describe what we went through,” Kruse wrote. “We had to abandon our boats 600 yards off shore and start wading ashore in waist-deep water.
“As we started the slow, tedious trek to shore, the Japs opened up on us with machine guns, mortar fire and antiboat guns. This is an experience I will long remember.”
Kruse said he and fellow Marines were defenseless in the water, but even with men dropping left and right, they continued to push.
“The undaunted courage and plain guts of the Marines would not be denied,” he wrote. “Those that reached land found a veritable hell existing on the island. That state of chaos continued to exist for four days and nights. Bitter fighting raged, and thus, the Marines wrote another heroic chapter in their annals. None except those that were on the island can ever hope to visualize or realize what we went through. No time for water or food. The morning of the fifth day, we were evacuated and taken to (redacted by government) where we now hold fort. We left the island physically worn but mentally and morally unbeaten.”
Kruse went on to say he did not intend to sound melodramatic; he only intended to give an honest account of what the men actually experienced. American forces emerged victorious, but not without heavy cost. Following the battle, the Second Battalion moved up through the remaining islands and cleared the area of remaining Japanese forces.
Around six months later, the Second Division again was called to face the Japanese at the Battle of Saipan, which was fought from June 15 to 19, 1944.
Historians have referred to this fight as “Pacific D-Day,” and once again, Kruse found himself on the invasion force.
During the engagement, the Japanese suffered an estimated 29,000 casualties, including 24,000 killed in action and 5,000 suicides. On the American side, the toll is estimated at 13,790, with 3,426 killed or missing and 10,364 wounded.
Following the battle, in his last known letter to his mother, Kruse expected the coming fight to be a tough one, which he was preparing for physically and spiritually.
“I have been sitting here for 15 minutes attempting to compose a suitable manuscript to reveal the following information. It never is a pleasant task to inform you of things that will cause you worry. Before this letter reaches you, no doubt, many suspicions will have entered your mind. As you may surmise, this all leads to but one thing — Marines are on the move again and all set to invade another Jap stronghold,” Kruse wrote. “We have been aboard ship for some time, and D-Day is not far off. It will be another tough task, but we shall be successful. Aside from military preparations, I have prepared myself and will enter battle with a confident spirit. Went to Mass and the Sacraments today.
“Mother, I will now close; conditions will prevent me from writing again for quite some time — but have no worries. I promise to write at earliest opportunity. Good night and good health. Pray for me. I always say a prayer for you. Love to all. Larry.”
While it wasn’t officially confirmed by the government at the time, it is suspected Kruse made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Forager on the Mariana Islands.
“War has reaped its first young life from the City of Dyersville,” stated the Aug. 3, 1944, edition of the Dyersville Commercial. “One of our beloved young men has made the supreme sacrifice — has given up his life for God and country, thus being the first Dyersville son killed on the bloody field of battle while in action against the enemy during World War II. This local hero has given his all that we might live in the security of peace and freedom.”
The official letter from Uncle Sam was sparse on details.
“No information available at present regarding disposition of remains,” the government letter to Kruse’s family stated. “Temporary burial in locality where death occurred probable. You will be promptly furnished any addition information received. To prevent possible aid to our enemies, do not divulge the name of his ship or station. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy.”
A memorial service for Kruse was held at St. Francis’ Xavier Church in Dyersville by the Rev. Richard Krapfl, who was a classmate of Kruse.
