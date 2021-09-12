Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials are asking the public to help draft a city motto.
City staff will select five finalists, and the public will vote on a winner, who will receive a $25 gift certificate from Platteville Regional Chamber, according to a press release.
Example mottos include “Discovering The Driftless Region” and “Platteville — A City with a ‘Can-Do’ Spirit!”
Submit ideas by Oct. 1 to cityofplatteville@platteville.org. A winner will be announced at the Nov. 9 meeting of the Platteville Common Council.
