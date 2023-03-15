A man accused of fatally shooting a Dubuque man last month now also is charged with robbery.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The charges stem from the Feb. 7 fatal shooting of Lonnie E. Burns, 31.
Johnson was arrested Feb. 23 in Chicago on the first-degree murder charge. If convicted on the charge, Johnson faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The first-degree robbery charge was added to Johnson’s trial information in the case last week.
Documents related to the robbery charge state that Johnson intended “to commit a theft and (commit) an assault upon” Burns on Feb. 7 or intended to “commit a theft and (threaten) or purposely (put) Lonnie Burns in fear of immediate serious injury,” documents state.
Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Feb. 7. Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave. Four shell casings also were found in the area.
Burns, who lived at 711 Rhomberg Ave., was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
“During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso,” documents state. “He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back.”
Investigators used City of Dubuque traffic cameras, private surveillance footage, a neighborhood canvass and interviews to determine the events of the night.
Documents state that six people got out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. Feb. 7 and walked to 711 Rhomberg Ave.
Burns left his residence shortly after the group arrived, and a “confrontation” began on the sidewalk, documents state.
“One subject from this group removes a gun, which was concealed on his person and aggressively moves towards Burns with the gun displayed,” documents state. “Burns pushed this subject back into a parked vehicle, and Burns and this subject begin to wrestle. This subject then fires a gun at Burns. Burns attempted to flee the area, and this subject continues to shoot at Burns.”
The group then fled the area, and the shooter and others got back into the vehicle parked on Lincoln Avenue.
Investigators identified Johnson as the shooter through multiple interviews with others who were present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.
Johnson’s arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, March 20, at the Dubuque County Courthouse.