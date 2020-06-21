For Sandy Wolbers, the Dubuque Farmers Market had been incomplete without the aroma of hot-cooked food.
“It’s just the smell of all of it,” said Wolbers, of Dubuque, as she sat outside City Hall enjoying a breakfast sandwich from the Milkhouse Artisan Eatery. “I like that if you’re really hungry, now you can get something to eat.”
Wolbers and her friend Barb Robinson, also of Dubuque, were enjoying breakfast at the market for the first time this year.
After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently lifted restrictions that had permitted farmers markets to sell only produce and pre-packaged food, the Dubuque Farmers Market allowed on-site food vendors like the Milkhouse, along with crafters and artisans, to return.
On-site market managers Kristan Brown and Taryn Kafer said that the relaxed restrictions had led to a noticeable increase in attendance at Saturday’s market.
“It’s definitely busier,” Brown said. “I think knowing that they can come and get (ready-to-eat) food is bringing more people.”
Not all restrictions were lifted; most notably, live music and entertainment continues to be prohibited in an effort to keep attendees from “congregating” around performers, according to Kafer. She said organizers plan to re-evaluate this restriction in the coming weeks.
Hand-washing stations also continue to be available throughout the market, and stalls will continue to be spaced at least 6 feet apart to allow for social distancing.
Even with the continued restrictions, for craft vendors like Kathleen and Jim Stuart, Saturday’s market was a welcome return to normalcy. The Stuarts and their daughter Anna Barry, all of Dubuque, were selling homemade bows and earrings from their business, Jacks Design.
“There’s less foot traffic, but I feel like the people that are here are more intentional about buying,” Kathleen said. “Last year, they were here more for the social aspect; this year they’re definitely here with a purpose.”
Lou Ann and Tim Gavin, of All Seasons Crafts in Dubuque, have been selling at the Dubuque market for more than 20 years. They said it was exciting to “see new faces” at the market — even if most of those faces were obscured by masks.
“It’s different, but we’ve been looking forward to it,” Lou Ann said. “It’s a pretty good crowd. There’s been a steady flow of people.”
She slipped on her mask to help the customers perusing her scarves, towels, hats, toys and other handmade items.
Among Lou Ann’s patrons were Matt and Laura Lochner, of Dubuque. The Lochners attend the Dubuque Farmers Market every other week. For them, the change from the atmosphere of two weeks prior was striking.
“We didn’t know they’d be here,” said Laura, referring to the craft and on-site food vendors. “It’s much better.”
“It’s been great,” Matt agreed. “It just feels more alive.”