Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Contributed
A construction project on a major Dubuque road will shift traffic at a West End intersection for the next week.
Traffic will shift at the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Plaza Drive around midday Wednesday, May 24, to accommodate improvements along the arterial, a press release states.
The traffic pattern shift will remain in place for about a week, officials said.
For that time, eastbound and westbound travel on Plaza Drive through the intersection will be closed, and Plaza Drive on the east side by Perkins restaurant will be right-in, right-out only.
Northbound and southbound traffic on the arterial will be maintained, though southbound traffic will not be able to turn left onto Plaza Drive.
