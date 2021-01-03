LANCASTER, Wis. — A man recently pleaded guilty to a homicide charge and was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with the overdose death of a Grant County woman.
Austin Janick, 24, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, with a repeater modification. He must serve 10 years of extended supervision after his prison term.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of possession of narcotic drugs was dismissed.
Authorities said the actions of Janick and Travis J. Heal, 30, also of La Crosse, contributed to the death of Cierra Strametz, 23, who was found dead on Nov. 21, 2019, from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl. Investigators said they found four needles that appeared to be used for heroin in the same room as her.
Authorities reported that Janick said Strametz had picked up Janick and his girlfriend and that all three had traveled to Onalaska, Wis. They met and purchased heroin from Heal at a hotel, according to Janick.
When questioned by police, Heal denied selling drugs to Strametz but said he does sell drugs to others.
Heal also is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, with a repeater modification. He has pleaded not guilty.
His next court hearing is set for Jan. 6, and his trial potentially could begin on Jan. 19.