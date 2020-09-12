Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

EKM LLC, 2079 Sky Blue Drive, $250,000.

Swift Construction Inc., 332 Stone Valley Road, $260,000.

Derby Grange LLC, 3441 Wagon Wheel Lane, $225,000.

Derby Grange LLC, 3443 Wagon Wheel Lane, $225,000.

Stores and customer services

Neuses, Richard C. & Kathy J., 1672 Central Ave., $95,000. Construct a new steel building on a concrete foundation over the existing building.

Other nonresidential buildings

Midwest Car Washes LLC, 4860 Asbury Road, $1,600,000. Construct a new building for car wash.

Additions, alterations and conversions — residential

C3 Investments Trust, 1834 Creek Wood Drive, $150,000.

Torrent Property Management, 245 Pear St., $50,000.

Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

SLB Real Estate Investors Phase II LC, 3243 Kennedy Circle, $340,000. Construct an addition for drive-thru service for Panera Bread.

Dubuque Assembly of God, 3939 Pennsylvania Ave., $88,000. Construct a telecommunications equipment shelter.

Archdiocese of Dubuque, 1235 Mount Loretta Ave., $56,803. Install new partition wall assemblies, wood door restoration and new bathrooms for Vianney House.

Plaza 20 Inc., 2600 Dodge St., $240,821. Remove and replace rubber roof on old Kmart building.