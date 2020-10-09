The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dwon C. Wright, 23, of 1571.5 Bluff St., was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and providing false identification information. Court documents state that he
- assaulted Lexus L. Wright, 25, at their residence.
- Pierre M. Saunders, 37, of 687 Jefferson St., was arrested at 5:22 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his brother Porter A. Saunders, 47, at their residence.
- Don Mikeala M.W. Collins, 19, of Potosi, Wis., was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Collins sprayed a then-12-year-old with “personal defense spray” during an altercation on May 3.
- Nikita S. Thoma, 20, and Preston T. Mai, 25, both of 555½ W. Locust St., were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at their residence. Thoma was arrested on a charge of domestic assault with injury for allegedly assaulting Mai, her boyfriend, on Wednesday. Mai was arrested on warrants charging domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted Thoma at their residence on Sept. 27.
- Michael H. Smothers, 21, no permanent address, reported the theft of two cell phones, clothes and other items, with a combined value of $1,108, between 1:30 and 3:40 a.m. Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Rhomberg Avenue.