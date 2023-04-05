Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Jerry Westemeier
Cynthia Tegtmeyer
Cynthia Johnson, candidate for Galena City Council
GALENA, Ill. — One incumbent and two newcomers were elected to the Galena City Council in Tuesday’s election.
Current Council Member Jerry Westemeier defeated challenger Catherine Buck West to win an at-large seat. Westemeier received 525 votes to Buck West’s 470.
In the race for the Ward I seat, challenger Cynthia Tegtmeyer received 154 votes to top incumbent Marc McCoy, who received 117.
In the Ward IV race, challenger Cynthia Johnson won a seat with 108 votes, narrowly edging out Robert Hahn, who received 106 votes.
Below is a listing of notable races in Jo Daviess County, with unofficial results as of press time.
Elizabeth Village Board (3 seats)
Denise Anderson (i) — 40
Nathan Karberg (i) — 45
Craig Ketelsen — 54
Michael Sellers — 30
Hanover Village Board (3 seats)
Peggy Bastian — 49
Duane Brotherton (i) — 71
Lorraine Speer (i) — 68
Lyle Zigler (i) — 54
Scales Mound Village Board
President
James Davis (i) — 59
Carrie Steier — 68
Four-year term trustees (3 seats)
Nicole Busch (i)
Ruth Foley (i)
Two-year term trustees (2 seats)
Garrett Hillary
Janet Werner (i)
Stockton Village Board
Mitchell Kappes (i)
Daniel Kunz (i)
Terry Ann McGovern (i)
Two-year term trustee (1 seat)
No candidates filed.
Warren Village Board (3 seats)
Travus Albrecht (i)
Lucas Barker
Thomas Fernstaedt (i)
East Dubuque (3 seats)
Nicole Nelson
Esta Poulton
Christina Schauer
Galena
Four-year term seats (4 seats)
Matthew Blaum (i) — 1,032
Nathan Droessler — 837
Brian McIntyre (i) — 843
Alan Minter (i) — 692
John Rosenthal (i) — 860
Two-year term seats (1 seat)
Mike Hyland (i)
River Ridge
Four-year term seats (3 seats)
Michael Kuzniar
Barb Schaible (i)
Brian Victor Engle
Diane Sue Haring (i)
Scales Mound (3 seats)
Ronald Babcock (i) — 162
Jeff Bader (i) — 239
Danielle Cline — 111
Ana Dominguez — 54
Ashlee Miller (i) — 225
Peter William Zito — 166
Daniel Breed (i) — 319
Roger Groezinger (i) — 232
Tamara Graham Ruter — 253
Scott Hayes (i) — 245
Derek Volling — 280
Nicole Haas (i)
Warren (3 seats)
Kip Sabinson (i)
Benjamin Wooden (i)
Steven Wulfekuhle (i)
Shall the city be authorized to levy a tax not exceeding the rate of 0.1666% for seven years for flood levee maintenance purposes?
Yes — 633
No — 321
Elizabeth Road District
Shall the district be authorized to levy a new tax for permanent road purposes and have an additional tax of 0.25% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property?
Yes — 50
No — 71
