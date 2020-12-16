GARNAVILLO, Iowa — State regulators have revoked the license of an insurance agent in Clayton County.
Brenda Murray, of Garnavillo, also was ordered to pay $18,000 in civil penalties for fraudulent and dishonest practices, incompetency, recommending unsuitable products and a practice called committing twisting, according to a press release from the Iowa Insurance Division. Twisting refers to an agent using misleading or false information to cause a policyholder to replace an existing policy with a similar policy.
“In various instances, Murray either misrepresented the benefits, terms and disadvantages of certain insurance policies to elderly consumers,” the release states.
She also is accused of advising clients to make transactions that “were not in line with their insurance and financial goals.”
Iowa residents can file complaints about such practices at iid.iowa.gov/insurance-consumer-complaint.