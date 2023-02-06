MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Maquoketa Valley preschool teacher who has as much fun in her classroom as her students has been named a 2023 Robert E. Yager Active Learning Award winner.
Brittini Ludovissy teaches at Earlville Elementary and is one of five recipients from across the state.
A letter from the Iowa Children’s Museum said Ludovissy was chosen “for (her) outstanding dedication to providing students with opportunities to become engaged learners, dynamic thinkers and creative problem solvers.”
Recommended for you
Now in her ninth year of teaching and her fourth year of teaching preschool, Ludovissy said, “I absolutely love this age group — my degree is in early childhood education, so my heart belongs to the young kiddos. It’s just such a fun time period for them to help them develop and to become lifelong learners.”
Ludovissy said her classroom uses hands-on learning. “The kids absolutely love learning through Play-Doh. We build letters and numbers with Play-Doh, using manipulatives for their learning. At this age group, they would have no interest in a worksheet. They prefer to build something, to manipulate anything with their hands.”
Ludovissy has the philosophy that children at that age learn best through play.
“There is research that shows that. We have centers and center time is playtime. Preschool is a time of social and emotional development, which is key to later academic success. So having that playtime with peers is where you build that time with manipulatives, games and activities.”
Ludovissy also plans weekly thematic teaching units, embedding learning skills through activities. A recent unit allowed students to learn about penguins.
She was nominated by three colleagues, including Kim Rubner. In the letter from the Iowa Children’s Museum, Rubner wrote that “Mrs. Ludovissy is a very hands-on teacher. She makes everything a teachable moment and wholeheartedly believes in learning through play. Brittini is incredibly patient and allows every student, regardless of learning abilities, to experience a wide range of learning modalities.”
Ludovissy will be presented her award at a gala at the Hyatt Regency in Coralville Friday, March 3. In addition, she receives a field trip to the museum for her students, free passes to the museum for her students, a $100 gift card for her classroom and 15 family admission passes to the museum for the school.
“It was a heartwarming experience,” she said of winning the award. “Just the belief other educators have in me really touched my heart. I’m thankful for it and thankful for the people who nominated me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.