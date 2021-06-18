Dubuque police said a teen stole $800 worth of items while burglarizing a garage and a vehicle this week
Tristen M. Smith, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of White Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and intoxication by drugs, as well as warrants charging second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Court documents obtained Thursday state that at about 3:40 a.m. Monday, Smith burglarized a vehicle belonging to Kevin M. Hammel, of 1800 Sarah St., and took two pairs of sunglasses worth $300 each. About 20 minutes later, Smith entered a garage at the home of Michelle L. Markham, 1610 Lori St., and took a bicycle worth $200.
Smith’s actions were captured on home surveillance video at both locations, according to documents.