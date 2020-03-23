Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Dodge Street in Dubuque.
Jayce L. Kennedy, 20, and Lance O. Coker, 14, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Friday. Police said a vehicle driven by Rob R. Coker, 43, of Dubuque, was stopped at a red light in the turning lane facing east on Dodge Street when he turned on the red light onto Wacker Drive and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Kennedy. Lance Coker was a passenger in Rob Coker’s vehicle.
Rob Coker was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light.