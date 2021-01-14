Police said a Dubuque man sexually abused a girl younger than 16.
Samuel R. Loney, 20, of 593 Tanzanite Drive, was arrested at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that the girl’s mother contacted authorities about Loney in the fall of 2020.
Loney reported being in a relationship with the girl months earlier, according to documents. Loney told authorities that he did not know the girl’s true age.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.