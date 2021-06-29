A Dubuque-based drugstore chain will open a pharmacy inside a medical clinic under construction.
Hartig Drug Co. will open the pharmacy in the Grand River Medical Group-West location on Westmark Drive, according to a joint press release from the two companies.
The full-service pharmacy will include a drive-thru and will operate during the same hours as the clinic.
The medical office is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.
Grand River Medical Group currently operates its Family Medicine Clinic out of the facility at 320 N. Grandview Ave., a space that it will vacate once the new structure is complete. The 40,000-square-foot facility on Westmark Drive will boast roughly twice the square footage as the existing site.
All other clinic locations will remain operational.