They say that life turns on a dime and that the smallest decisions can change the course of one’s life.
That was certainly the case for Jon Lukens one Sunday night in 1959 when, doing what many young men in those days did, he was out driving around town with a friend.
“My friend, Bob Hurlburt, said he had to stop and see this friend of his to see how she was doing,” said Jon, 85. “I said OK, so we stopped.”
Jan McDermott was the friend, and she had a girlfriend visiting. The four of them decided to go and see a movie together, marking Jon and Jan Lukens’ first date, albeit an unofficial one, within minutes of their introduction.
“I knew who he was, but I didn’t really know him,” said Jan, 84.
The Dubuque couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage on May 30.
“We got married on Memorial Day,” Jan said. “It was a Wednesday.”
Before getting married, Jan worked at Roshek’s department store at the costume jewelry counter. She remembers that she and a co-worker were the only employees the jeweler at the fine jewelry counter trusted to relieve him at lunch.
“My friend and I loved that,” she said. “We’d take jewelry out of the cases and try it on. We knew when he’d be back and we were sure to put everything back exactly as it was. But we had so much fun doing it.”
Jon worked in construction with his father, Joe, and remembers working on building a packet boat called the Golden Arrow.
“We built a real nice boat,” he said. “I got a chance to go to St. Louis to finish it up. That was a good trip.”
The couple began their married life in a Dubuque duplex, where sons Jaime, Jay and Jeff were born. When their first daughter, Jennifer, came along, Jan, a stay-at-home mom, said it was time to upgrade.
“We had definitely outgrown it,” she said.
Jon and his father, Joe, built the house the growing family moved into in 1971. Daughters Jessica and Janna followed soon after.
“We were in rural Dubuque then,” Jon said.
Jan had grown up just a few doors down from Academy of the Visitation, where she attended school and watched classmates walk long distances between home and school. Her children grew up walking to nearby Hoover Elementary School.
“I said to Jon, ‘I just want to be somewhere where the kids can walk to school,” she said. “I would stand on the front porch and watch them all the way to the building.”
Jan remembers the transition from grade school to George Washington Junior High School was tough on both her and the kids.
“At the grade school, if they forgot something, I’d just run it over,” she said. “About the third time I had to bring a forgotten jockstrap to Washington, I said, ‘You know what? Just wing it.’”
Youngest child Janna Beau doesn’t remember her parents ever missing a life moment.
“The way that my parents raised us, they truly didn’t miss a beat,” she said. “They never missed an assembly, they were at every sporting event. They even came to watch me play the flute, and believe me, I wasn’t good.”
Despite the challenges that six children often bring to a household, her parents were cool as cucumbers.
“There was so much order in the chaos,” Janna said. “Mom had dinner at 5 o’clock every night. We weren’t a family that traveled a lot, but we always did things together.”
Their big vacation each year was an annual trip to Great America in Gurnee, Ill.
“Jan was a Volkswagen nut when I first met her,” Jon said. “Her first car was a Volkswagen. So we ended up with a Volkswagen bus because we had all these kids.”
Loading up the VW bus with kids, peanut butter sandwiches and lemonade, they would meet relatives who lived in the Chicago suburbs and make a day of it.
“It was so nice, and every year we just packed up and went,” Jan said. “That was the big deal.”
The purchase of a pontoon boat made adventures close to home possible.
“We would go to Nine Mile Island with the kids,” Jan said. “Every Sunday, if the weather was nice, we went out.”
The Lukens continue to enjoy staying at home, although they did take a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, for a family wedding.
“We would go back to Cape Town in a minute,” Jon said. “We absolutely loved it.”
With their six children, 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (with one on the way) living in Dubuque and in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and Colorado, the Lukens have plenty of places to visit if they want to travel.
They have filled their home with unique items, most of them made by Jon, who has a special knack for seeking out junk and turning it into treasure, though he is modest about calling himself an artist.
“I just like to get stuff that’s broken and that nobody wants and be able to put it together and see what happens,” he said. “Sometimes it isn’t very enjoyable, but the end result always turns out to be what we want.”
Jon and Jan both agreed that open communication has been the key to their successful partnership, as has working together to achieve common goals.
“What a great combination of a working dad and a stay-at-home mom,” Janna said. “They were pretty amazing. Along the way, I feel like they did all of that and had a relationship — maybe that’s the secret of life.”
