Izzy Mejia knows what it feels like to doubt whether she belongs.
The East Dubuque, Ill., resident recalls sitting in her car not so long ago, struggling to work up the courage to open the door. She was at the park to nurture a new hobby — skateboarding — but she wasn’t entirely sure she would be welcomed.
“When I went to the skate park, I was one of the only females there,” said Mejia. “The feeling of not wanting to get out of my car was not a great feeling.”
A little more than a year later, Mejia is working hard to make sure no other girls feel too intimidated to give skateboarding a chance. Dozens of young girls have joined her SheSkates program to learn the basics of boarding and ward off any feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt.
“I wanted to make girls feel that the stigma, or that (perception) that skateboarding is kind of a male sport, be kind of flipped,” Mejia said.
Now, she and SheSkates co-founder Maria Zahara Moghadam are working to broaden their program. The duo is attempting to raise $1,000 to help achieve federal nonprofit status.
Doing so would allow them to apply for grants and other funding to open their free program to as many girls as possible.
“It’s been really cool to kind of see girls gain that confidence and take it outside the skate park,” Moghadam said.
FOUNDATIONS
Mejia has been a longboarder for several years, but she always maintained an interest in skateboarding. Her brother was an avid participant in the sport, and she recalls watching him practice and improve.
“I remember I’d always sit outside and watch him do tricks,” she said. “I’d always beg him, ‘I want to learn. I want to learn!’”
A little more than a year ago, she decided to take the leap. But she still felt somewhat out of place at public skate venues.
If Mejia felt that way, it’s likely other girls did, too. So she hatched a plan and recruited her friend Moghadam to help her see it through.
“I was just telling her some ideas that I had in mind,” Mejia said. “I had a whole page laid out of things I want to do.”
Last summer, SheSkates was offered through the Dubuque Leisure Services program. Participants received boards, helmets and elbow and knee pads and attended regular lessons.
“We’re trying to target low-income areas, high-risk communities,” Mejia said. “We’re trying to get those girls into a safe space, get them on the right path.”
Moghadam said she had some concerns about the interest the program would generate.
“There were so few girls that we had seen before at the parks, so we were really unsure about what the response might be in the beginning,” she said. “But once we started presenting the idea to people ... they were really supportive and wanted more information.”
THE FUTURE
Over its inaugural summer, SheSkates attracted 25 to 35 participants per class. It was so popular, Mejia and Moghadam launched a cold-weather program at Olliewood Action Sports Skatepark, 3125 Cedar Crest Ridge.
Molly Dillon, of Dubuque, learned about the program after getting a surprising holiday gift request from her 10-year-old daughter, Maisy.
“She told me that she wanted a skateboard for Christmas,” Molly recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not buying you a skateboard unless you like to skateboard.’ She had never skateboarded before.”
But Maisy, with help from SheSkates instructors, quickly took to the sport.
“She loves it,” Molly said. “For the first few times, she was really nervous and had anxiety going in there. But once she got rolling, she got right in there and settled down. She wants to go skating all the time now.”
Mejia said skateboarding isn’t just a hobby or a fun skill. It teaches important and relevant life lessons.
“It also teaches me more fundamentals outside of skateboarding, kind of how to conquer things I’m fearful of,” she said.
Now independent of the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, SheSkates is on track to grow, according to its founders. The more funding they receive, the more equipment they can purchase, eliminating one of the biggest barriers youthful would-be skateboarders face.
“You can see a lot of the girls that come in that might be a little more shy, you see them come out of their shell,” Moghadam said. “Skateboarding is so much about overcoming that fear.”
Molly Dillon said SheSkates has made a noticeable impact on her daughter’s life.
“The whole community of people that are there are very welcoming and accepting of people, no matter where they’re from or what they’re into,” Molly said. “They’re just so supportive of each other, their progress, their wins and their fails. They’re just a really great group of people to be around. It’s done wonders for my daughter. She’s been happier since she started skating.”