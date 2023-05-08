The first time Charlie Driscoll took the ACT, he didn’t leave himself much room for improvement.
The junior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque earned a 35 when he took the test in December, just one point off the highest possible score.
But Charlie, 17, wasn’t entirely satisfied because he had gotten a lower score on the science portion of the ACT.
Dubuque Community Schools’ annual Pave the Way Testing Day event allows all juniors in the district to take a free post-secondary exam, so Charlie took the test again in March, hoping to boost his science score.
“It was free, and I thought I might as well go for a better (score),” Charlie said.
On his second attempt, he received a perfect 36 on the exam.
The ACT is used by many higher education institutions to make admissions decisions and features tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each section is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, and students earn a composite score from the average of those four scores, with an optional writing test reported separately.
In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 out of about 1.35 million students who took the test received a 36, which is about one-fourth of 1%, according to the ACT’s annual profile report.
“You can probably imagine I was pleased with what happened,” Charlie said.
He and his peers who took the test at the Pave the Way event all received their scores at the same time last month, which, for Charlie, happened to be while he was at a track meet.
“Earlier in the meet, we found out that the ACT results were back … and I checked (my score) on the bus on the way home,” he said. “I guess the first people I told were the people in the row across the aisle from me, and then it kind of spread around the bus. There were a lot of (people saying) ‘Of course he did,’ but people were congratulating me, and it was nice.”
When Hempstead science teacher Mark Hennessy learned of Charlie’s feat the next day, he wasn’t too surprised. He taught Charlie both as a freshman and in Advanced Placement chemistry this school year and was well acquainted with his academic prowess.
“Charlie has always had an incredible work ethic, always stays on top of his work and always asks good questions,” he said.
This year, Hennessy said he challenged Charlie to focus on testing his understanding of topics by explaining them to peers who needed help.
“Charlie took that to heart, and he was an absolute leader in the classroom who would thrive in those types of situations where he could help a classmate think through a question,” he said. “By seeing that for months and months, I knew he had the test-taking skills down and can think his way through a question, and I expected him to do well.”
Charlie said he prepared for the ACT by taking online practice exams and focused on managing his time well during the test.
“I had noticed from a lot of practice tests that the questions themselves usually aren’t the hardest part of the exam. It’s the time limit,” he said. “So I generally tried to move on from question to question really quickly. By doing that, I generally finished with at least five to 10 minutes left in every exam, and I would go back and think harder about the ones that gave me more trouble.”
In addition to track, Charlie also competes in cross country for Hempstead and has been a member of the school’s Science Bowl team. After high school, he hopes to attend a school such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Northwestern University and major in a science field, such as chemistry or particle or plasma physics.
Hennessy said he is impressed by Charlie’s commitment to continually better himself academically, something he feels served Charlie well on the ACT and will continue to motivate him as he looks toward the future.
“The drive to work on your weaknesses, to be better and constantly improving, is one of his best qualities,” Hennessy said.
