MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County Pay It Forward has been helping county residents and encouraging a spirit of goodwill for two years.
Founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by Mindy Jackson, the organization originally was called Delaware County Pay It Forward COVID-19 and worked to provide needed equipment and supplies.
“Mindy is in the medical field as a nurse practitioner,” said Missy McIntyre, Jackson’s sister and director of Pay It Forward. “When COVID hit, they were in need of masks, gowns and cleaning stuff, so she did a call out to the community and got a great response. We started out working with First Lutheran Church, who helped managed the money for us since we weren’t officially a nonprofit yet.”
The organization eventually dropped the last part of its name and became Delaware County Pay It Forward, becoming a recognized nonprofit last October with a board that meets monthly to choose projects and find funding.
Pay It Forward’s two primary programs are the Hope Initiative Program, which helps brighten lives through hope baskets for teachers, hospital and law enforcement personnel, and the Gap Program, which provides short-term help with food, shelter and resources while people in need wait to be processed through more-long-term systems. The Gap Program also helps emergency services provide basic necessities to victims.
While the group is mostly known for its larger events supporting police officers and Christmas drives, it also provides aid in many smaller ways.
Over the past year, it provided Hope Baskets to local medical, police and educational staff as a thank-you for their work in the face of challenges over the past two years. The group assisted Parents as Teachers with clients with family needs when the needs weren’t covered by the program guidelines. A pharmacy program has been in place since the start of the pandemic through which providers can refer qualifying patients for assistance. The group assisted displaced families by providing emergency housing and food, took calls and requests from EMS, law enforcement and health care providers for county residents who have emergency needs, and assisted residents in need with help relocating and obtaining household items.
In order to tackle these projects, Pay It Forward must routinely raise funds.
“We’ve gotten random donations from anonymous donors,” McIntyre said. “The Foundation for the Future of Delaware County has helped us apply for a lot of different grants that help a lot of what we do. If we have something specific like Back the Blue or Christmas Hope — our big events — we do specific drives for them directly. We generally see a lot of generous donors during those times.”
Pay It Forward also held fundraisers such as a free-will donation garage sale in Ryan, an event the group intends to repeat before school starts this fall. Organizers also are planning a concert fundraiser in November.
“For the rest of 2022, we have Back the Blue coming in August and Christmas Hope at the end of October through December,” said McIntyre. “From now until August, it’s mostly just planning and filling in when we get calls from people who need stuff.”
No qualifications are required to take advantage of Pay It Forward’s services — only the request that any aid be taken in good faith and paid forward to someone else in the future.
“Our motto is ‘Share Hope, Inspire Kindness,’ and by doing that, paying it forward, we’re hoping people continue it, and it grows like a trickle of water getting bigger,” said McIntyre.
To request aid or donate to Delaware County Pay It Forward, contact the organization at delawarecountypayitforward@gmail.com or on Facebook.