Field of Dreams’ wish comes true: $11 million state grant
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville has been awarded up to $11 million in state funds for a project supporting water infrastructure at the Field of Dreams.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that the Dyersville East Road Utilities Project was one of three water quality and infrastructure projects receiving grants through Iowa’s Water Infrastructure Fund, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
In Dyersville, up to $11 million will be used to support the installation of water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure at the Field of Dreams, a goal that city officials have pursued for years.
“We’ve been working on this project trying to find funding sources for over 10 years now,” City Administrator Mick Michel said. “This was quite the journey and quite a spectacular ending with the governor’s announcement today.”
Michel said the project will include the installation of 60,000 linear feet of water, fiber and sanitary sewer infrastructure to the Field of Dreams.
He said preliminary design work for the water and fiber infrastructure is nearly complete. The city hopes to award a contract for that portion of the project in early March, with construction to be completed by August, ideally prior to the Aug. 11 Major League Baseball matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams.
Michel said construction on the sanitary sewer infrastructure should be completed by November.
Platteville school renovation price tag tops $51 million
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Property owners in the Platteville School District could experience a tax increase if officials opt to pursue several school construction projects.
The up-to-$51.8 million endeavor includes the remodeling of the district’s schools and exteriors, installation of additions and storm shelters, and reorientation of high school athletic fields.
District leaders said they hope to take advantage of continued historically low interest rates, a low district tax rate and the availability of federal funding that could offset a portion of the costs.
“I think we’re in a really good position right now, moving forward,” said Steve Keickhafer, of Madison-based Plunkett Raysich Architects, of the project’s timing.
The district has solicited the firm for design services and oversight of a possible bond measure that would appear before voters in November.
City officials hope to fully open pools this summer
Dubuque’s public pools may fully reopen this summer, but city officials first must wade through an ongoing lifeguard shortage.
Staff with the city’s Leisure Services Department intend to operate Flora Park Swimming Pool and Sutton Swimming Pool at their regular hours this year, after being forced to limit hours at the two pools last summer due to staffing shortages.
However, whether the pools reopen fully or maintain limited hours depends entirely on whether the city can hire enough summer staff amid an ongoing worker shortage.
“How we open the pools will be determined based on the number of staff we are able to hire,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the city. “If we are unable to reach full staffing, we will need to go with an alternate schedule.”
Dubuque casinos rake in higher gaming revenues
Dubuque’s two casinos ended 2021 on a high note.
Q Casino and Diamond Jo Casino collectively generated gaming revenue of $130.7 million in 2021, surpassing 2019’s total of $120.6 million, according to reports from the Iowa Racing & Gaming Commission.
Diamond Jo reported $76.8 million in gaming revenue last year, compared to $70.9 million in 2019. Q Casino reported gaming revenue of $53.9 million in 2021, compared to its 2019 total of $49.7 million. That means both casinos saw an increase of more than 8%.
Gaming officials generally have been using 2019 as a point of comparison to 2021 because the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted 2020 results.
Community honors First Citizen recipient
Chris Jackson remembers that as he was growing up, his father, Ernest, always had an optimistic outlook on life.
“He can see that there is always a way to be successful,” Chris Jackson said. “I hope to be half the man that he is.”
More than 100 people gathered in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room on Thursday night to honor Ernest Jackson as he was presented with the 52nd annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award. The event also was live-streamed.
During the reception, Jackson spoke about some of the organizations with which he has been involved through the years.
“Tonight is my opportunity to say thanks to those organizations that have enabled me to make life just a little bit better for the people around me,” he said. “In my eyes, that’s how you build a stronger community.”
Ernst pays visit to Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, urged more assertive action to prevent an invasion of Ukraine by Russia and discussed workforce woes at a Tuesday stop in Edgewood.
Ernst toured Edgewood Locker, a custom meat processor, on Tuesday afternoon, learning about the company’s ongoing facility expansion and how its workforce has fared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as she did, however, tensions continued to develop on the border of Russia and Ukraine. Russia was beginning military exercises with tens of thousands of troops amassed there. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden warned of potential global impacts if Russia were to invade Ukraine.
In an interview after her tour, Ernst expressed concerns about the United States’ approach to the Russia/Ukraine tensions. She called the Biden administration’s strategy more of its “doctrine of appeasement.”
“Amassing 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, all of that equipment, moving troops into Belarus — it’s an indication that they are preparing to invade Ukraine,” Ernst said. “The next step, in my mind, should be to go ahead and impose sanctions on Russia. Do it now. The administration is again trying to appease — ‘We’ll wait until they invade, then we’ll put sanctions on them.’”
UW-P chancellor finalist for HBCU job in Louisiana
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville chancellor is one of three finalists for the top job at a university system based in Louisiana.
Chancellor Dennis Shields said he is “honored” to be considered for the opportunity to lead the Southern University System, which is the only historically Black university system in the U.S. and includes two, four-year colleges, a law center, a community college and an agricultural research and extension center. As of the fall of 2021, more than 13,300 students attended schools in the system.
“I’m in an interesting space in my career,” Shields said. “I full well expected to finish my time here, and that’s what I decided I was going to do, but I think this is a remarkable opportunity.”
The selected candidate who accepts the position will serve as both the SU System president and chancellor of the SU Baton Rouge campus.