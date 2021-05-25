DICKEYVILLE, Wis. -- Grant County authorities said they cited a driver today who hit an orange construction-zone barrel, which then hit two workers.
Timothy Banks, 55, of Memphis, Tenn., was cited with failure to move over/slow down for a highway maintenance vehicle, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred at about 11:05 a.m. today on U.S. 151 near Dickeyville. A press release states that the truck driven by Banks hit one of the orange barrels, which then hit two highway department employees. The employees were not injured.