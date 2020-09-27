Holy Family Catholic Schools officials seek input on the future of the St. Anthony Elementary School building and whether students should remain on the campus.
System leaders are trying to determine whether the system and St. Anthony Catholic Church communities would support rebuilding the school or moving those elementary students to the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus.
System leaders are sending letters to families in the St. Anthony- Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program and to parishioners asking for feedback to guide their next steps.
“(The decision) would go by what’s best for the students, what’s best from a stewardship, cost standpoint and what’s best for the long-term interest of Holy Family and what’s affordable,” said Brian Kane, chairman of Holy Family’s Board of Education. “I think we’re looking for input on all those factors.”
A recently updated study showed that the school building across the street from St. Anthony Catholic Church is deteriorating more severely and quickly than officials previously realized, Kane said.
The building is used by students in the Our Lady of Guadalupe program. The English-based St. Anthony Elementary School program closed at the end of last school year, as did Holy Ghost Elementary School.
The St. Anthony school building, constructed in 1966, is in need of millions of dollars of renovations. Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said updates are needed to the school’s heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and electrical systems, the roof is in need of repairs, and there are issues with water penetrating the roof and windows, among other needs.
A 2011 study showed that the building needed $2.5 million in updates and repairs — issues that still need to be addressed now, Bormann said.
“We’re nine years later,” he said. “Those concerns and conditions are that much older, and the needs are that much more and so are the costs to repair it.”
Holy Family officials believe it would cost about $7 million to rebuild the elementary school, keeping the current gym and cafeteria but adding new classrooms.
However, they need to determine the will of the St. Anthony parish for the building and whether parishioners could raise the needed funds. While Holy Family operates Dubuque’s Catholic elementary school programs, the buildings are owned by the parishes in which they are located.
Our Lady of Guadalupe students use both the 1966 school building and the older building attached to the church. However, they need access to the newer building for facilities such as the gym, cafeteria and library, Bormann said.
As Holy Family officials examine the possibility of constructing a new school, they also will conduct a space study of the Wahlert and Mazzuchelli campus to determine if there is enough room there to house Our Lady of Guadalupe students. The student population at both schools is below capacity, Bormann said.
“We think that it’s necessary to at least take a look at the space objectively and to determine if this is possible,” Bormann said. “And if the answer is no, then we’ll come back to the table and review what our next steps are.”
Kane said that with a few changes, there could be enough room to move the elementary students, and perhaps prekindergarten students as well, to the Wahlert and Mazzuchelli campus at a relatively low cost.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, said it is hard to gauge at this point whether the parish desires to construct a new building. He said the parish would pay for most of the new construction if school officials and parishioners decide to go that route.
“We have to use good sense and use our resources as well as we can,” Rosonke said. “If that involves building a new building, fine. If not, the other option would be to move the kids out to the Wahlert/Mazzuchelli campus, but the parish council hasn’t made any decision yet.”
Bormann said officials seek to determine which option is most feasible and allows the system to continue serving its children. Officials plan to announce a decision in November.
“I think the end goal is to make sure we’re being transparent with what we’re looking at and what we’re seeing and working in partnership with the parish to find our next step,” he said.