The Clarke University Organization of Student Physical Therapists seeks donations of used or broken wheelchairs, walkers, crutches or canes.
The group will collect the items from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 31, at the main entrance of the Marie Miske Center for Science Inquiry on the Clarke campus, according to a press release. Donors also can call 563-588-6382 to make arrangements to drop items off in the physical therapy office in the main lobby of Catherine Byrne Hall.
The items then will be donated to Wheels for the World, a nonprofit organization that refurbishes the devices and sends them to countries in need.