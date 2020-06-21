A Dubuque man previously charged with sexually abusing a girl now faces five more charges for allegedly sexually abusing a boy a decade ago.
Christopher W. Stechman, 44, of 792 Nevada St., was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging five counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that a man recently reported being sexually abused repeatedly by Stechman, whom he knew, nine to 13 years ago when he was a boy.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information on victims of alleged sexual crimes.
A warrant for Stechman’s arrest in this case was issued on Friday.
Stechman also was arrested in March on warrants charging assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and enticing a minor younger than 13.
Court documents state that a girl reported multiple incidents of sexual abuse by Stechman, whom she knew. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.