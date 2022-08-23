The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Samuel Akins Jr., 51, of 2435 Queen St., No. 2, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
Joseph R. Evilsizer, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Ninth and Jackson streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging violation of pretrial supervision.
Bryant J. Jackson, 44, of 1900 Washington St., No. 2, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on charges of public intoxication, two counts of interference with official acts with injury and warrants charging failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Jackson injured Dubuque Police Department officers Jake Hudson and Ethan Lembke when he was taken into custody.
Ronald A. Briggs, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:57 a.m. Sunday in the area of Loras Boulevard and Iowa Street on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
Joseph J. Lodato, 37, of Tinley Park, Ill., was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn, 1801 Greyhound Park Road, on charges of second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Robert A. Auclair II, 19, of 1870 Alta Vista St., No. 424, reported a burglary to a vehicle resulting in the theft of items worth $591 between 1 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Henion Street.
Latanya C. Whitehead, 40, of 445 Clark St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $8,000 between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8:48 a.m. Friday from her residence.
Charlie Clasen, 67, of Asbury, Iowa, reported the theft of a catalytic converter worth $2,000 from a vehicle around 5:40 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Seippel Road.
Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $1,760 between April 5 and Sunday at the store.