Funding for a federal program meant to help housing choice voucher recipients achieve financial independence will be used for outreach to participants, the city’s top housing official said last week.

The $181,020 received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Dubuque’s Family Self-Sufficiency program will help in part to attract more Section 8 participants to the program, Housing and Community Development director Alexis Steger said. Recently rebranded as Next Level Savings, the program offers case management and limited financial assistance to help households pursue higher education and homeownership and cease to rely on federal assistance.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

