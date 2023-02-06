Funding for a federal program meant to help housing choice voucher recipients achieve financial independence will be used for outreach to participants, the city’s top housing official said last week.
The $181,020 received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Dubuque’s Family Self-Sufficiency program will help in part to attract more Section 8 participants to the program, Housing and Community Development director Alexis Steger said. Recently rebranded as Next Level Savings, the program offers case management and limited financial assistance to help households pursue higher education and homeownership and cease to rely on federal assistance.
Under the city’s program, households work with a case manager to establish intermediate and long-term goals to be achieved over a five-year period, with an option to extend for another two years.
Any increase in the family’s contribution to its rent (under Section 8, households pay a set percentage of their rent, while the housing authority pays the other portion) as a result of a higher earned income results in a credit toward an escrow account that can be accessed upon completion of the five-year goals, meaning families can “graduate” with tens of thousands of dollars in savings.
The Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority, a subsidiary agency of the East Central Intergovernmental Association, received $336,122 for its Family Self-Sufficiency program, Director of Housing and Support Services Michelle Schnier wrote in an email. The housing authority currently enrolls 150 families in its program.
“Outcomes from successful completion of the program have included homeownership, increased education/college graduates, improved credit/financial stability, stable employment, moving off rental assistance, and overall increase of self-esteem/self-worth,” Schnier wrote.
A major push for Next Level Savings will be working with participants to improve their credit, Steger said, with the ultimate goal of making them into eligible candidates to purchase a home.
“One of the primary goals is homeownership,” Steger said. “But a secondary goal before homeownership is to get residents banked and bankable.”
HUD awarded $109 million toward existing Family Self-Sufficiency programs at public housing authorities across the country, as well as another $6 million to new programs at local housing authorities and private owners who operate public housing projects. Under rule changes in May, any adult member of a household may now apply for the program, as opposed to a head of household, while eliminating a cap on savings that had been in place for higher-income families.
Dubuque has operated the program for roughly a decade, Steger said, though the city has not received federal funding every year. The last time the city went without federal support was in 2020, owing to a “deficiency” on the city’s application it was unable to correct due to stricter HUD protocols that year.
“Years that we didn’t get the grant, we still have to help families, but we can’t do as much outreach,” Steger said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
