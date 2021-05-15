A Dubuque man was sentenced to a two to five year period of probation after firing a flare gun into a Dubuque bar.
Andrew M. Stoltz, 23, was sentenced last month in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of carrying weapons was dismissed. Should Stoltz violate rules of his probation, he could face five years in prison.
Court documents state that Stoltz fired a flare gun on March 9 outside of The Whiskey, 1064 University Ave. Bartender Steven A. Roth told officers that he declined to serve Stoltz, who became upset, left the bar and fired the shot.
Traffic camera footage showed Stoltz firing the flare gun and the projectile striking the side of the building’s second floor. Officers found a spent shell in the bar’s parking lot.
Officers were able to track and stop Stoltz’s vehicle later that night. Officers saw a flare gun in plain view and Stoltz admitted firing the gun, telling authorities that he “did it because he has trouble controlling his anger,” according to documents.