Sometimes volunteering benefits more than those who are being served.
Mary Ann Conzett sits on the board for Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, but not idly. She has been working on the center’s food pantry since its inception.
“The last one we had was in March, and we served approximately 100 families,” she said. “They are so appreciative. People start crying when we help them load their cars. There is really a need, which might be surprising with the low unemployment we did have before all this.”
The pantry offering is a quarterly affair, providing food for families in need who register ahead of time.
March 20 came just a few days after Iowa’s initial statewide restrictions were announced to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. MFC volunteers and staff reserved parking spaces in front of the building, took orders and checked reservations at patrons’ vehicles before bringing out the food.
“It’s everyone from elderly people to young families,” Conzett said. “It is rewarding to see that, that we’re doing something people need.”
Conzett’s volunteer efforts stretch far beyond the MFC. She pitches in at the Grand Opera House and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. But much of her work focuses on food security.
Her volunteering bug, Conzett said, bit her before she retired from John Deere Dubuque Works. The company had started a volunteer committee.
“I remember when one of the new factory managers came in — he’d been there just six weeks — and he was so impressed with how much volunteerism was done by the employees,” Conzett said. “It showed me the need that was out there. From there, I just kind of expanded.”
Kelly Larson, an MFC board member and director of the City of Dubuque’s Human Rights Department, said Conzett has been one of the community’s most diligent workers toward inclusion and celebration.
“It was always something she was so committed to and interested in,” Larson said. “Ever since she’s been on the board, she’s been so active. For most things the staff puts the call out for board members to assist with, she’s the first person to volunteer.”
Conzett said her volunteer work helps her, as well as the community.
“It’s one of the best ways to learn about our community,” she said. “You work at a place, but you only learn about that community or employment opportunity. To really know the community, you have to get out and see the people come in, see what they see. Volunteering really opened my eyes to what we have to offer in Dubuque.”